Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (eye) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Towns sustained a right eye laceration in Wednesday's double-overtime win over Denver and was held out of Friday's loss to Detroit. If he remains sidelined Sunday, Mitchell Robinson would likely step into the starting five, while Ariel Hukporti could see a significant bump in minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Friday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy to face Detroit•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops fourth straight double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Checks back in•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes to locker room after collision•