Towns (eye) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Towns sustained a right eye laceration in Wednesday's double-overtime win over Denver and was held out of Friday's loss to Detroit. If he remains sidelined Sunday, Mitchell Robinson would likely step into the starting five, while Ariel Hukporti could see a significant bump in minutes.

