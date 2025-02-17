Towns will start Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal for Chuck's Global Stars against Kenny's Young Stars, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Towns makes his first All-Star Game start and fifth appearance overall. Over his last five regular-season contests, Towns has averaged 28.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 38.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes for 44 points Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Bounces back against Indiana•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Quiet night in loss•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play vs. Boston•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Saturday•