Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns will miss his second matchup of December, this time due to a knee injury he picked up during Tuesday's game against the Spurs. The Knicks are decimated without Towns, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Josh Hart (abdomen), so it'll be up to the likes of Guerschon Yabusele, Ariel Hukporti, Jordan Clarkson and Pacome Dadiet to step up in the frontcourt.