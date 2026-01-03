default-cbs-image
Towns (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Towns was unable to shake off an illness in time for Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff and will be sidelined as a result. Ariel Hukporti will draw the start at center due to the absences of Towns and Mitchell Robinson (ankle). Towns' next chance to play is Saturday against the 76ers.

