Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Towns was unable to shake off an illness in time for Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff and will be sidelined as a result. Ariel Hukporti will draw the start at center due to the absences of Towns and Mitchell Robinson (ankle). Towns' next chance to play is Saturday against the 76ers.
