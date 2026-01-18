Bridges closed Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Suns with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.

Bridges has been quietly flirting with top-15 value on the year behind averages of 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 triples, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks and just 1.0 turnovers per game on 51/40/79 shooting splits. He ranks in the top five in total steals (67), and he's yet to miss a game this season, which is pretty good for a guy who was routinely selected outside the top 70 on draft day.