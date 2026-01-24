The Knicks recalled Diawara from the G League Westchester Knicks on Friday.

Diawara had a brief stint at the G League level but is back with New York and could be an option in the rotation for Saturday's game against the 76ers. That said, he's not expected to see a big enough role to be an option in most fantasy formats. Diawara is averaging a mere 4.5 minutes per game at the NBA level since the beginning of January.