Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Recalled by Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks recalled Diawara from the G League Westchester Knicks on Friday.
Diawara had a brief stint at the G League level but is back with New York and could be an option in the rotation for Saturday's game against the 76ers. That said, he's not expected to see a big enough role to be an option in most fantasy formats. Diawara is averaging a mere 4.5 minutes per game at the NBA level since the beginning of January.
