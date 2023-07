Keels signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Keels will remain on a two-way deal with New York for a third consecutive season. Despite the contract, Keels didn't appear in an NBA contest in 2022-23 after logging three games in his rookie season (2022). Considering the Knicks still have plenty of depth on the wing, Keels will likely spend most of his 2023-24 campaign in the G League.