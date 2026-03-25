site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-adou-thiero-out-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Lakers' Adou Thiero: Out for Wednesday
•
1 min read
Thiero (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Thiero is not usually in the rotation for the Lakers, so his absence won't have many fantasy implications.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read