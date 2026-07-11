Lakers' Adou Thiero: Paces Lakers in SL win Friday

Thiero (wrist) finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League win over Oklahoma City.

Thiero had been battling a wrist injury heading into this contest. However, not only did he suit up and get the start, but he also finished with a game-high 20 points. The 2025 No. 36 overall pick averaged 1.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.3 steals over 6.0 minutes in 25 regular-season appearances for the Lakers in 2025-26. If Thiero continues to play well during Summer League, he might be able to climb the depth chart heading into the 2026-27 campaign.