Lakers' Adou Thiero: Still sidelined
Thiero (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Thiero remains out with a sprained right MCL, and a timeline for return has yet to be established. He's been sidelined since Dec.30.
