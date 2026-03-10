site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Adou Thiero: Summoned from G League
The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Thiero will give the Lakers some depth at forward for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, though the rookie second-rounder is unlikely to see action outside of garbage time.
