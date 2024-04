Davis (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was probable for Sunday's matchup, so it isn't particularly surprising that he'll be able to suit up against the Timberwolves. He's posted double-doubles in nine consecutive appearances, averaging 26.8 points, 16.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 37.6 minutes per game.