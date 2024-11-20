Davis (groin) is available to return during Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The superstar collided with John Collins on a screen in the third quarter -- which was later called a Flagrant one foul on Collins -- and went back to the locker room. However, Davis is good to go if need be, though with the game nearing its end it wouldn't come as a shock if he remains sidelined.