Davis (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Probable tags have been par for the course for Davis as he continues to manage his left foot issue. He was dominant in Sunday's win over the Jazz, producing 33 points (13-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals over 39 minutes.