Davis (calf) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis will take the floor once again Saturday when the Lakers take on the Warriors in San Francisco. The superstar big man is having another stellar season for Los Angeles, averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep.