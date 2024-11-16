Davis logged 40 points (14-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 120-115 win over the Spurs.

Despite playing through left plantar fasciitis and an eye injury, Davis showed no signs of slowing down Friday as he dropped a season-high 40 points against DPOY favorite Victor Wembanyama. Davis has gotten off to perhaps the best start in his 13th NBA season, and through the first 11 games of the 2024-25 regular season he is averaging a career-best 31.1 points on 55.7 percent shooting, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals over 34.9 minutes per game.