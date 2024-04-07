Davis had 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 win over the Cavaliers.

D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers in scoring, and LeBron James was an efficient playmaker, but Davis stood out on both ends of the court and delivered an impressive stat line across the board, filling out the stat sheet admirably and racking up at least three tallies in each of the five major categories. Davis is also on a stretch of nine straight double-doubles while recording multiple blocks five times in that span.