Davis (heel) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the 76ers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis is returning from a one-game absence due to a bruised left foot. Given it was just one missed game, look for the star big man to take on his usual role in Los Angeles' frontcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks. He is averaging a monster 32.6 points per game this year through seven games to go along with 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks across 36.3 minutes.