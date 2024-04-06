Davis (knee) will play and start in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Although he has been an injury report regular, Davis has missed just one game since Feb. 3. Thus, it is not surprising to see him get the green light here. Barring any setbacks with his knee, look for the star big man to take on his usual workload in the frontcourt.
