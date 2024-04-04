Davis ended with 35 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 victory over the Wizards.

Davis registered his 61st double-double of the season Wednesday, and he is third in the NBA in that category behind Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic. Davis made all 15 of his free throws, which marks a season high. The important thing for Davis and the Lakers is that the All-Star has managed to stay on the court, as he's played 72 of the team's 77 games this season. Since the All-Star break, Davis is averaging 24.5 points on 55.8 percent shooting, 14.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals over 36.0 minutes per game.