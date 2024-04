Davis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is listed as questionable for a second straight game with a left knee hyperextension designation. He got the green light Sunday and posted 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes during a 116-104 win over Brooklyn. However, Tuesday is the front half of a back-to-back set, so the Lakers may opt to proceed with caution. LeBron James (ankle) is also questionable for Tuesday.