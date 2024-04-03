Davis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis and LeBron James (ankle) are both questionable for the second night of a back-to-back set after the Lakers dominated the Raptors on Tuesday, but they're both expected to suit up. Davis played 28 minutes during the blowout win and posted 21 points (10-20 FG) and 12 rebounds. If cleared, Davis should handle his usual workload versus Washington.