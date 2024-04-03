Share Video

Davis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis and LeBron James (ankle) are both questionable for the second night of a back-to-back set after the Lakers dominated the Raptors on Tuesday, but they're both expected to suit up. Davis played 28 minutes during the blowout win and posted 21 points (10-20 FG) and 12 rebounds. If cleared, Davis should handle his usual workload versus Washington.

