Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Davis continues to play through left plantar fasciitis, and there's no indication that he'll be sidelined for Tuesday's NBA Cup game. Over his last five outings, Davis has averaged 29.0 points on 54.4 percent shooting, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game.
