Davis (head) is probable to face the Grizzlies on Friday.

The probable tag suggests Davis is trending in the right direction after he missed Wednesday's loss to the Warriors due to a headache and nausea. The star big man will be key for the Lakers' playoff hopes, however, and Los Angeles will be as cautious as possible regarding his health with only two games left in the regular season. Davis has averaged 24.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.