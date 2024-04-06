Davis (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis continues to be day-to-day with his hyperextended left knee. In Wednesday's 125-120 victory over the Wizards, Davis recorded 35 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes.