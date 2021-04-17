Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Davis has been cleared for full-contact practice recently and appears to be trending toward a return after he's missed the past two months due to a right calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg. He'll remain out Saturday, and coach Frank Vogel has said that Davis is "unlikely" to return Monday. However, the Lakers' big man should be able to return to action in the near future.