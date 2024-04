Davis had 21 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Raptors.

The Lakers were up 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, otherwise Davis might have seen more court time and posted even better numbers. He still delivered his 60th double-double of the season and his seventh straight, and Davis has averaged 26.3 points, 16.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.9 blocks, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals during the streak.