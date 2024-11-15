Davis (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Edwin Garcia of sbnation.com reports.
Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left plantar fasciitis and an eye injury. However, the big man will likely shoulder his normal workload Friday, especially with Rui Hachimura (ankle) ruled out.
