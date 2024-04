Davis is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to a hyperextended left knee, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis' injury designation is likely more attributed to workload maintenance than a flare-up, especially in the context of dropping 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and six blocks in Saturday's win over Cleveland. Davis has dealt with lingering knee soreness since the end of March, but he hasn't missed a game since March 27.