Reaves finished with 23 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

The 26-year-old guard delivered a full stat line Thursday, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind LeBron James (33 points). Reaves has racked up 20-plus points in four consecutive outings, and he has scored 20 or more points in 22 of his 52 regular-season appearances. Over his last 10 games, the fourth-year pro has averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest.