Reaves (calf) finished Tuesday's 125-109 win over the Nets with 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes.

Making his first appearance since Dec. 25 after completing his recovery from a strained right calf, Reaves opened the game on the bench, marking the first time that he didn't start a game since the 2023-24 season. Reaves lacked efficiency from the field but did most of his damage from the charity stripe en route to leading the Lakers bench in scoring. It's worth noting that Reaves opened the second half on the court ahead of Jake LaRavia, perhaps hinting that Reaves could usurp LaRavia in the starting five in the Lakers' next game Thursday against the 76ers. Even if Reaves does start that game, he'll likely operate on a minutes restriction as he aims to regain full conditioning following his lengthy absence.