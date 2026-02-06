This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Still on restriction
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reaves will be on a minutes restriction Thursday night against the 76ers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Reaves logged 21 minutes in his return Tuesday, marking his first game action since Dec. 25. He'll presumably be kept around the same range Thursday while he continues to build his conditioning back up.