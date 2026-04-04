Reaves (rib/oblique) underwent imaging recently and may not play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Reaaves underwent imaging to address injuries to his ribs and oblique. While the results are still pending and his official status for Sunday's meeting with Dallas hasn't been disclosed, it appears there's a chance he won't be on the floor for that contest. The 27-year-old has also been playing through a back injury. With the team already down Luka Doncic (hamstring) for at least the rest of the regular season, the latest update regarding Reaves means coach JJ Redick might be down another top producer. If that is the case, LeBron James may find himself handling the ball more, with Luke Kennard and Kobe Bufkin in line to see increased action at the point guard position.