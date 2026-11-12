Reaves will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left heel injury, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

The severity of Reaves' heel injury isn't currently clear, but the initial X-rays came back negative, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. He's still set to undergo further testing Thursday. For now, Reaves can be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Phoenix, and if he needs to miss that one, Ziaire Williams would likely return to the starting lineup.