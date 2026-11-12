Head coach JJ Redick said that X-rays on Reaves' left heel came back negative, but they won't have another update until he undergoes further imaging back in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves hurt his heel coming down after a layup attempt, but the good news is that an Achilles injury has been ruled out. The Lakers are off until Sunday, but if Reaves needs to miss that game, Ziaire Williams would have a chance to start and Luka Doncic would be extremely busy on offense.