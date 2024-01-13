Watch Now:

Russell (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Russell has scored in double figures in three straight matchups following a three-game absence due to a tailbone injury. However, he's now dealing with a knee issue. With Cam Reddish (knee) also questionable, the Lakers' backcourt is in danger of being shorthanded in Utah.

More News