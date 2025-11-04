LaRavia is starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

LaRavia is fresh off an impressive 25-point showing Sunday against the Heat, and he'll draw his third start of the season Monday while the Lakers deal with several injuries in the backcourt. The 24-year-old has logged 30-plus minutes in two of his last three appearances, and he'll have a great chance to reach this threshold again in Portland.