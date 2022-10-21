Walker amassed 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Walker turned in what could very well be his best performance of the season, leading the Lakers with 26 points. After a mediocre game to open the season, Walker took it upon himself to keep the Lakers close down the stretch. While he is worth considering in standard formats for anyone in need of points, we have seen nights like this previously during his career. Unfortunately, he often follows up with a poor performance, something he can hopefully avoid this time around.