Smart contributed 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 loss to the Spurs.

Smart roared back onto the court after missing the past six games due to a back injury. He landed eight triples en route to a season-high 26 points, albeit in a losing effort. While this was an encouraging performance, we are familiar enough with Smart's body of work to know that this shooting isn't likely to stick. At best, he should be viewed as a steals streamer on most nights.