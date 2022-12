Bryant had 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over Denver.

Although LeBron James assumed the center duties after Anthony Davis (foot) went down with an injury, opportunity opened up for Bryant. The Indiana returns to the Lakers after four injury-riddled seasons with the Wizards, and is firmly entrenched in the second unit as Davis' backup.