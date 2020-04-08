Lamine Diane: Declares for draft

Diane has announced he will enter the NBA Draft, Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com reports.

Diane put up some monster numbers during his two seasons at Cal State-Northridge. He posted 25.6 points, 10.2 boards, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He projects as a small forward in the NBA, so he will need to show he can improve his 28.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.