Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Joins Magic

Aminu has agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract with the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Aminu has played for Portland since 2015-16, but he's decided to move on. He started all 81 of his appearances on the Blazers last season, providing value as a rebounding and defending forward. While he's shown potential as a three-point threat, his 35.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc over the past four years leaves something to be desired. With Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon in the fold, it's unclear if Aminu will start, but he should see sixth-man minutes at the very least.