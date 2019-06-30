Magic's Al-Farouq Aminu: Joins Magic
Aminu has agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract with the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Aminu has played for Portland since 2015-16, but he's decided to move on. He started all 81 of his appearances on the Blazers last season, providing value as a rebounding and defending forward. While he's shown potential as a three-point threat, his 35.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc over the past four years leaves something to be desired. With Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon in the fold, it's unclear if Aminu will start, but he should see sixth-man minutes at the very least.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Provides offensive spark in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Logs three rejections in Game 1 win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Off bench for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Significant surge in production•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scoreless in Saturday's loss•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...