Houstan contributed a career-high 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and added three assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 133-103 loss to the 76ers.

Houstan's performance was one of the few positive takeaways on the day for the Magic, who were trailing by 22 points at halftime and gave extended run to the second-unit players over the final two quarters. Given the Magic's lengthy injury report, Houstan should have a path to a regular rotation spot for the foreseeable future, but he's unlikely to regularly surpass 20 minutes in games where Orlando is more competitive.