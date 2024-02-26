Anthony contributed 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-92 loss to the Hawks.

Anthony continues to play off the bench even in games where Markelle Fultz isn't starting, as was the case Sunday, but that's a testament to how well Anthony plays with the second unit. He's scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances off the bench, a span in which he's averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.