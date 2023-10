Anthony produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 preseason win over New Orleans.

Anthony led Orlando's bench in scoring during the preseason opener, but he also took the most shot attempts. The additions of Anthony Black, Joe Ingles and Jett Howard could eat away at Cole's playing time in 2023-24, but for now, it appears he's slated to be the primary backup to Markelle Fultz again.