Bitadze finished Monday's 98-94 victory over the Knicks with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes.

Wendell Carter returned to the lineup Monday after a five-game absence due to a knee issue, but Bitadze remained in the starting five and continued to be a presence on the glass. Since moving into the starting lineup in late December, Bitadze has pulled down at least six rebounds in nine straight contests, averaging 7.1 points, 8.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.6 minutes a game while shooting 62.8 percent from the floor. Monday's game was the first time in that stretch the 24-year-old center failed to record either a block or a steal.