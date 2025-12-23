Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Iffy for Tuesday
Bitadze is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with a strained left knee.
Fantasy managers can expect the Magic to determine Bitadze's status closer to Tuesday's tipoff. Should the big man be unable to suit up, Orlando Robinson would have the backup center job all to himself.