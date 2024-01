Bitadze is a late addition to Friday's injury report and considered a game-time decision versus the Nuggets due to an illness, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bitadze's late addition to the injury report is not a positive sign given how close the game is to tip-off. Wendell Carter (knee) is also questionable, so frontcourt depth has the potential to be thin. That would mean extra minutes for the likes of Moritz Wagner and Chuma Okeke.