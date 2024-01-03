Bitadze racked up 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Warriors.

Although Wendell Carter is off the injury report, the Magic opted for Bitadze in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game. It's an interesting situation monitor, as Carter has consistently been one of Orlando's centerpieces and isn't used to playing off the bench. His knee injury may be the source of the restriction, and it may be a while before Carter regains his role in the starting five.